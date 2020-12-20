General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

I’II surprise Ghanaians in 2024 - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Founder of Ghana Union Movement party, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew

Reverend Christian Andrews who is also known as, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center has indicated he will perform better than what Ghanaians witnessed in the 2020 presidential election.



The man of God who went into the elections on the ticket of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) says his performance in the presidential election is a testament that Ghanaians want a new form of leadership.



He told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm in a recent interview that he will begin his campaign for 2024 much earlier so he will be able to send his message across the whole country before the next polls.



Reverend Kyiri Abosom came third in the 2020 polls beating the CPP, PPP, PNC, and other political parties who were in existence before GUM was formed.



Before the general elections, a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) placed the Ghana Union Movement third.



He had 1.4% of people saying they will give him their votes.



51.7% out of11,000 respondents sampled said if elections were held today, they would vote for the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



40.4% of the respondents also said they would vote for the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



According to the UG Political Science Department, 11,000 respondents were sampled from all 16 regions for the survey.



After results were declared by the Electoral Commission GUM polled 105,565 votes representing 0.805%.

