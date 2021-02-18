General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I’II put in measures to support sexually abused persons - Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister-designate for Gender

The Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo has pledged to put in place measures to protect victims of violent crimes including rape and defilement.



Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, the MP for Madina asked she would do support victims of violent crimes especially girls who are unable to pay for the medical bills in the case of rape and defilement before they seek justice.



The nominee, in answering said when she gets the nod, she would put in place policies to ensure that the law is fully implemented.



He said the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Code are there to protect victims and punish offenders.



According to her, the demand for money before, rape and other sexually assaulted victims are examined, is deterring many from seeking justice.



The nominee wants to leave a legacy behind by impacting the lives of many especially the vulnerable in society.



Meanwhile, she has pledged to initiate moves to ensure the construction of recreational centres in all the regions we have in the country.



She further promised to lead the course to have the Aged Bill passed to seek the welfare of the aged in society.



