I’II organise a one-man demo if Prof. Adei is retained as GRA Board Chair - NPP man vows

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has threatened to stage a one-man demonstration if Prof. Stephen Adei is retained as the Board Chair for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



He said Prof. Adei keeps threatening workers, a situation he indicated has infuriated the workers.



He said some union workers of the GRA voted against the NPP because of Prof. Adei.



Nana Kay told the host of Frontline Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he has personally gathered the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wants to retain Prof. Adei as the Board Chair for GRA.



He wondered why the Minister would want to retain Mr. Adei who has led the Board as an autocratic leader without allowing others to express their views.



He alleged that Prof. Adei since he became the Chair organises meetings on monthly basis just to receive the sitting allowance.



He said Prof. Adei is creating for the gop0vernemnt and for that matter, he should be removed.



To him, Prof. Adei is creating problems for the government and until he is removed, he (Nana Kay) will not rest.



"We are working and encouraging people to work for the government and yet, Prof. Adei is mudding the waters for us. If the Finance Minister maintains him as a Board Chair, I will demonstrate against him. Prof. Adei does not love the party. He wants to collapse it. He never participated in our campaigns,” he added.



He was reacting to calls by some union workers of GRA who want him removed.