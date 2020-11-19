Politics of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I’II not suspend my campaign over Rawlings's death - Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo is flagbearer of LPG

The presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has said he will not suspend his campaign despite the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



He alleges on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are still campaigning despite announcing to the public they have suspended their campaigns.



Mr Akpaloo told host Kwabena Agyapong that he would not suspend his campaign because he wants Ghanaians to know his policies, believe in his agenda, and vote for him.



"The NPP and the NDC are still campaigning. They lied to Ghanaians. They have not suspended their campaigning. I will not suspend mine. I am still campaigning," he said.



Mr Akpaloo said he will win the upcoming polls on December 7 because, from what he has gathered, Ghanaians are eager to vote massively for his party.





