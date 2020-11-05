General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

I’II build job centres, model schools - NPP parliamentary candidate

Prince Appiah Debrah

The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Klottey Korle constituency Prince Appiah Debrah has bemoaned the lack of jobs and the falling standards of education at the basic level.



He was worried the national population of unemployment 12% whereas that of his constituency was 20%.



To resolve this he has planned to establish job centres in the constituency to mentor the young persons in the constituency to develop the needed skills for the job market.



For education, he has planned to establish model schools in the constituency to help promote quality teaching and learning in the constituency.



The lawyer who is optimistic of victory further plans to improve the poor sanitation in the constituency through his agenda that will also help solve the perennial flooding g in the area once and for all.



He was particular about the coastal areas in the constituency where the beaches have now lost their beauty due to the indiscriminate disposal of waste.



This activity he lamented has affecting fishing activities and nearly depriving fisherfolks of their livelihoods.



Lawyer Appiah Debrah speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, said he has plans also for traders in the constituency.



Mr. Debrah is a public-spirited individual and has championed many educational and community development projects at Osu. He has been an active member of NPP at Osu since 1992.





