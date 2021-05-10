Husband jailed 10 years for pouring acid on his wife

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Crime Check Foundation

The Weija Circuit Court has finally convicted the young man who allegedly poured an acidic substance on his wife to ten years imprisonment.



According to the victim, Ofeibea Florence Aryee, the police in Weija arrested her husband, Papa Nii after he attacked her.



Giving an account of how she was attacked, the young lady said Nii drove her away to her parents but later came back to her family house to apologize to her to come back to live with him. She said her husband had a concealed acidic substance on him and when she was going to take her bath he followed her and poured it on her. Florence’s face is badly bruised, she is unable to open her eyes and she breathes with difficulty. On her sick bed, she vowed not to continue the marriage.



“My husband told me he does not want to stay with me again so he threw my things out. I went to have my bath and he followed up with the acidic substance and poured it on me.” She told crimecheckghana.



When Crime Check Foundation, CCF visited her at the Accra Regional hospital, she said paying her bills has become difficult for her.



The Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, called on the police to ensure that Florence gets justice as he urged them to ensure that the law deals with Nii. This he said will serve as a deterrent to other abusive men.



“The law bites and those who perpetrate atrocities like this should be dealt with accordingly. No matter how somebody might wrong you, there is no cause to attack the person with acid.” He said.



He entreated the public to use the appropriate means to resolve issues than to take the law into their own hands, which would land them into trouble.