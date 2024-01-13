Husband butchers wife to death at Dunkwa Mfuom two months after wedding

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 January 2024

A tragic incident in Dunkwa Mfuom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipal Assembly, has left the community in shock as 34-year-old Gifty Mensah, a hairdresser, lost her life in a brutal act of violence perpetrated by her husband, Joseph Quakson, just two months after their wedding.



The heart-wrenching news comes on the back of a series of devastating turn of events for the couple, who had dated for seven years before tying the knot.



Unfortunately, the happiness of their union was marred by a series of unfortunate circumstances, including the recent loss of their son on December 31, 2023.



While the reason for the husband's action is not immediately known, according to reports, the untimely death of their child added an extra layer of grief and strain to their relationship, leading to this tragic outcome.



The community now grapples with the aftermath of a tragedy that has shattered the lives of those involved and left a community mourning the loss of a young woman with a promising future.



According to two daughters of the women brought to the marriage from an early relationship, the couple got into a fight which they saw as one of their usual fights.



Some minutes after hearing shouts from their mother, the children called on some neighbours who came to meet the bloodied body of the deceased with the suspect attempting to commit suicide through hanging.



The suspect was apprehended and taken to a hospital for medical treatment before being taken into custody.





