Husband baths wife with acid

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A young lady, Ofeibea Florence Aryee is in critical condition at the Accra Regional hospital, Ridge after her jealous husband, Papa Nii poured a substance believed to be acid on her face.



The incident, she said happened at Kokrobite in Accra where they lived.



In an interview with crimecheckghana, Florence said her husband sent her packing to her parents without a cause. She said Nii later came back to her family's house to plead for forgiveness.



The young lady said unknown to them, her husband came along with concealed acid and when she was going to take her bath, he followed up to the bathhouse and poured it on her.



“I don’t know what wrong I have done to him because I don’t cheat on him. He said he does not want to live with me again so he threw my things out. I went to the bathroom to bath and he followed me and poured the acid on me.” She said.



Florence said her husband was however arrested by the police after the attack. According to her, she is struggling to stay alive as her relatives struggle to pay for her medical treatment.



“I was losing my breath but it has improved through the medication doctors gave me. I come from a poor family so paying for my medical bills has been difficult,” she grieved.



The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who visited Florence at the hospital said the assault on the lady is a grave crime and urged the police service to see to it that the law deals with Papa Nii to serve as a deterrent to other abusive men.



“You are in pain but the good news is that he has been arrested. This is a serious crime and the perpetrator should be dealt with. They should know that, apart from being jailed, they will face judgement,” He said.



CCF’s support



Crime Check Foundation, CCF supported the young lady with One Thousand Ghana cedis to buy her drugs.