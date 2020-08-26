Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Hunter mistakes colleague for game, shoots him to death

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old man Kweku Klu

30-year-old hunter, Yaw Mensah, is in grips of the Ajumako Bisease Police Command for shooting a 35-year-old man, Kweku Klu whom he mistook for a game while hunting.



In an interview with Atinka News reporter Jerry Asare, mother of the suspect, Adwoa Akowa said she was shocked when she heard her son mistakenly killed someone.



Narrating the incident, Adwoa Akowa said her son told her he was going to farm as he did normally and decided to hunt after his normal farming activities.



“He was in the bush around 10:00 pm and heard a noise and suspected it was an animal so he shot it without knowing it was a human being. He then came home and reported the incident to the family,” she said.



According to the mother of the suspect, he is married with two children and a pregnant wife.



Brother of the deceased, Kofi Obeng said, the family became suspicious when they heard the news so they went to the families to verify.



Meanwhile, the Ajumako Bisease Station Officer, Chief Supt.William Agbetsiafa said the body had been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, awaiting autopsy report while investigation continues.

