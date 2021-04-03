Hunter allegedly shot dead during expedition in Krachi forest

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: GNA

Kwaku Atimba, a 36-year-old man has been allegedly mistaken for game and shot to death in a hunting expedition at Kplesu, near Krachi in the East Municipality of the Oti Region.



The deceased reportedly went to his usual hunting and was expecting to come home the following day but never appeared.



Madam Dora Chake, wife of the deceased, not hearing from him for about four days, informed traditional leaders of the disappearance.



The news went viral and a search party was dispatched to the forest, who discovered the lifeless body of the deceased with multiple gunshot wounds in a thicket.



Official complaints have been made by the community to Tokuroano Police Service and the decomposing body taken to WoraWora hospital morgue for preservation while waiting for autopsy to assist the Police investigations.



The deceased left behind a four-month-old pregnant wife and three children.



Mr. Nkrumah Kwadjo Nsanyan, the Assemblyman of the Area told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the sudden death of the deceased had impoverished the family and the community.



The Assemblyman said four young men were shot dead in similar fashions in the past by unknown gunmen in the same forest.



He said the wife who is unemployed would need support to cater for the children and therefore appealed to the Department of Social Welfare to extend a humanitarian hand to the family by putting the family on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.



