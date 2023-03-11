Hunt and punish driver who kicked out dying passenger from his car – Passengers to driver unions

General News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Passengers Ghana (APG), has called on all driver associations in Ghana to begin a hunt for the driver who kicked out a passenger, Henry Ankobea from his vehicle at the Akyem Apedwa intersection of the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.



The passenger, now deceased, was alleged to have been travelling to Accra from Asante Bekwai.



The deceased was kicked out of the vehicle on which he was travelling when his health deteriorated and he began to have breathing difficulties.



He was, however, assisted by a passerby, who assisted him to cross the road to the other side.



Mr Ankobea then lost consciousness and was taken to the Apedwa Health Centre by a police officer, Detective Sergeant Bright Armah, who came across the scene.



The passenger, was referred to the Kibi Government Hospital, due to his blood sugar level, where he died before his family could arrive.



Reacting to the incident in a statement issued on Friday, 10 March 2023, the APG condemned the action of the driver.



“As an Association we condemn this inhumane act by the said bus driver as well passengers on board of that particular bus for allowing one of their own to be treated in that unspeakable manner,” the association stated.



It further consoled “the bereaved family,” and called on “all drivers Association in Ghana to do the needful by first condemning the act most especially the union mother body, GPRTU of TUC.”



It urged “all passengers on board of any vehicle to support each other so not to allow this incident happen to any” of its members again.



It also urged the drivers unions “to identify the said bus driver and reprimand him to serve as a deterrent to other drivers.”