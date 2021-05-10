Huni-Valley SHS receives computers

Regional News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Huni-Valley Senior High School (HUNIVASS) in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region has received 10 desktop computers with accessories to facilitate the teaching of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).



GASO Petroleum Limited, a subsidiary of Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL), donated the computers, which formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility to facilitate research work of teachers and improve students’ performance in ICT.



Isaac Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of GASO Petroleum Limited, at a ceremony at the school to hand over the computers, urged the Management to use them wisely to derive the maximum benefits.



He assured the School of the company’s continuous support to improve teaching and learning.



"With the numerous challenges facing the school, GASO Petroleum Limited would adopt HUNIVASS for the next three years to help improve its current state," Mr Asante said.



"We do employ most people in this community as part of our recruitment processes, if we put in a lot of efforts for their training at the initial stage it would help raise people who would offer quality service in future," he said.



He commended the AGL for its assistance in acquiring the computers, adding: "We would look at other areas that we can support in other communities".



Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, the Regional Manager, Sustainable Development Projects, said AGL did not have to force its business partners to support the host communities.



"The idea was conceive by GASO Petroleum Limited because they believe when a firm is working on someone’s land it is fair to give due recognition to custodians of the land," he said.



Mr Yakubu, who doubles as the Community Affairs Manager of AGL, prayed for more of such support in the catchments communities and appealed to the old students of HUNIVASS to assist their alma mater.



The Headmaster of HUNIVASS, said in spite of the numerous challenges affecting the school, 229 out of the 398 candidates presented for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination gained admission into various tertiary institutions.



He expressed gratitude to the company for the assistance and said it would help the school to deliver on its mandate.



Kennedy Amu Boadu, the SHS Coordinator for Prestea Huni-Valley, together with the Gyasehene of Bosomtwe Land, Nana Kwesi Ansaah, lauded the GASO Petroleum Limited for the goodwill.