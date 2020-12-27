Health News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: GNA

Huni-Valley Health Centre welcomes two babies on Boxing Day

The newborn babies were male and female

Huni-Valley Health Centre in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality recorded two babies born on Boxing Day.



The newborn babies were male and female.



During a visit on Saturday, Madam Efua Damson, a midwife in charge of the maternity, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the two births were through natural means and that they were healthy.



She said the first delivery of a female was recorded at 05:00 hours while the second, was at 1400 hours.



Madam Damson noted that no delivery was recorded on Christmas day.



She urged pregnant women to take their antenatal clinics seriously so they could have safe delivery.



Madam Gladys Arthur, one of the women who was delivered of the baby at the facility, commended the health workers at the Centre for their selfless service to their patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.