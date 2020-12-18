General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Hung parliament can’t apply in Ghana – Martin Kpebu

Private legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu

Private legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has disclosed a hung parliament in its strictest sense cannot be applied in Ghana’s next Parliament.



A hung parliament is a term used in legislatures where no particular political party or pre-existing coalition has an absolute majority of legislators in a parliament.



Following the declaration of the results for Ghana’s December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections which declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect, there have been discussions on a possible hung parliament since each of the major parties, NPP and NDC had 137 seats in parliament.



But speaking to Martin Asiedu Dartey on News at 10, Mr Kpebu explained the situation of Ghana’s next parliament will not be exactly as has been described as ‘hung parliament’.



"We will adapt to our local circumstances; I say adapt because the hung parliament we hear will not strictly apply in Ghana," he said.



According to the legal practitioner, though the NDC and NPP might have the same results with the NPP waiting for the Formena MP to officially declare his allegiance, there will be no hung parliament as long as one surpasses the other.



According to him, the hung parliament situation happens in its worst forms in the UK.



"In Ghana, we practice the hybrid system, partly presidential, partly parliamentary, so our parliament doesn’t choose its prime minister, so the strict term of hung parliament doesn’t apply in Ghana."



“When you look at the constitution and the way parliament work, a lot of the transaction, they use a simple majority so though both parties are 137, the situation in which the independent candidate he decides to go with one side, they get the majority so they will have sufficient vote,” he said.



He added that this current move by Ghanaians is a wake-up call for MPs to work and develop the country.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.