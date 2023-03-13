Hung parliament affecting governance badly, give NDC or NPP good majority - Joe Wise advocates

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Joseph Osei-Owusu, Member of Parliament for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, has admonished Ghanaians to avoid voting in another hung Parliament in the future.



The MP, who doubles as First Deputy Speaker of Parliament said the current composition of the chamber has rendered it less effective in terms of the passage of laws as compared to the previous Parliament.



The current parliament has near equal numbers with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which he belongs to having 137 MPs plus an independent members forming the Majority Group.



The remaining 137 seats belong to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Osei-Owusu, popularly referred to as Joe Wise said it is important to have one party dominating the House to guarantee smooth government business.



The hung nature of the current Parliament he said, “is affecting governance generally. I am saying that next time Ghanaians should vote more.



"If they want the NPP to be the Majority, they should give them more votes. If you want NDC to be the majority give them more votes. This one is affecting governance very badly.



“The seventh Parliament, probably because of the numbers, passed the highest number of laws since 1993, we passed over 100 laws. This Parliament is our third year, but I doubt we have passed even 10 laws. The level of cooperation that I saw is no longer there,” he stressed.



