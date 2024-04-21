Hundreds turn up for Lebanese Embassy's 'Francophone Voices' program

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Massive turnout characterised the Lebanese Embassy and Net 36 Vista's

Francophone Voices program held at the Alliance Francais in Accra on Friday, April 19, 2024.



It was a celebration of young singers, writers, poets and videomakers which left the well-attended audience in awe.



The event spotlighted emerging talents in singing, literature, and videography from the Francophone Community.



The colourful and keenly-contested event attracted large members from the Diplomatic Corps, reps of foreign companies, and top officials from the Lebanese Community, with Bernice Marie Wilma Ntsame Bitegue emerging as the overall winner.



For her efforts, she received a trophy, a citation and an all-expense paid vacation to Beirut.



She expressed excitement with her feat and attributed it to hard work. She also commended the organizers for the initiative.



The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana and president of the Francophone Ambassadors Group Maher Kheir said "This event is part of a series of events organized in the name of the Francophonie festival. Its uniqueness lies in its essence. It reflects the excitement and artistic and cultural plurality of the Francophonie. During this evening, we will present four categories that reflect this artistic emulation: videos, news, songs, and poetry."



"This event symbolizes our commitment to this Francophonie that we particularly cherish at the Lebanese embassy, but also as Lebanese people. Since our childhood, in small classes, we have cultivated this love for the Francophonie through literature, music, history lessons, and Francophone cinema.



"But more importantly, a set of values resides within the heart of the Francophonie. Among these noble values ​​are solidarity, respect for cultural diversity, freedom of expression, the defence of human rights, and the promotion of peace make sense in a coherent whole called Francophonie.



"A deep mutual affection is nurtured by franco-Lebanese relations, anchored in a shared history and cultural background. Lebanon's commitment, but also and above all that of the Lebanese people, to respect and protect these values ​​in difficult times of our history, perfectly illustrates what the Francophonie represents."



The CEO of Net 36 Vista, Dr Ben BNA Yartey pledged his outfit's continued support for Embassies in the country, foreign and local CEOs as well as the event saying, "We consider this as first of all a privilege and our Corporate Social Responsibility. We will continue to support Embassies in Ghana."



"The partnership between the Lebanese Embassy and Net 36 Vista aimed to foster cultural exchange, promote linguistic diversity, and encourage the growth of young talent within the Francophone community in Ghana. It’s an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Francophone arts and culture, while also discovering the next generation of creative visionaries."



