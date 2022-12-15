Hundreds patronize free health screening exercise in honor of David Lamptey

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A decade after his unfortunate demise, the family of former Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey constituency, David Lamptey have held a number of activities to remember and honor him for his illustrious service not just to his family but to his country.



Among the programs was a free health screening exercise organized by three of his children on Saturday, December 10, 2022.



The exercise which was done in partnership with Freshwater Wellness and Therapeutic center saw hundreds of residents from Osu and its environs having their vitals checked while enjoying some good live band music and refreshments.



Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the event, Naakai Lamptey Addy who spoke on behalf of her other sisters, Rebecca and Cynthia Lamptey explained that the exercise was one of the many ways the family of the late businessman and politician wanted him to remember him.



According to Naakai Lamptey, her father dedicated his life to serving his constituents and that it was only right that on the occasion of his demise, the children embark on an exercise that reflects the selfless and altruistic life he led.



“Philanthropy was my father’s main thing. He loved to give so on the occasion of his demise, my sister and I decided to do something that will give back to the community. We come from Osu and this where my father reigned as a Member of Parliament so we decided to do it here.



“The health screening was to afford people the opportunity to check themselves and also get medicines from the healthcare professionals here. The economy is tough so once you diagnose them and find something wrong, it’s only wise that we help with the medication.



Lessons current politicians can learn from David Lamptey



Naakai Lamptey outlined some virtues of his father that he believes current politicians can emulate.



According to her, no word typifies her father and late politician than the word ‘selflessness’, and that politicians can pick cues from that by prioritizing the needs of the public.



“My dad was selfless and I have not seen anyone with kind of selflessness before. Everyone knows that he had the people at heart and was always available to help his people. We always meet people who tell us amazing stories about him so we politicians should do things that benefit the people.







Come and continue your father’s good work



An observation from the event was the groundswell of support and clamor for Naakai Lamptey to offer herself up for the Korle Klottey constituency seat.



A number of residents who spoke to the media indicated their confidence that the work of David Lamptey was cut short by his unfortunate demise and that time has come for one of his children to step up and continue his good works.



The chairperson of the Osu Ringway branch of the NDC said that she was introduced to the NDC by David Lamptey and that since his demise, the area has not experienced a politician with such commitment to the development of the community.



She observed that Naakai Lamptey has shown signs of being a perfect replacement for her father.



When quizzed about the development, Naakai Lamptey offered a coyish response, stating that her current focus is on helping the community and Korle Klottey constituency in her own small way.



She however admitted that the pressure for her to step into her father’s shoes is becoming intense and that at the right time a decision will be taken.







