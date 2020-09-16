Regional News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Hundreds of residents rendered homeless as a result of Bagri dam spillage

Some residents within the North Gonja district are now homeless due to the Bagri dam spillage

Over Seven hundred and fifty (750) households in the North Gonja District of the Savannah region have been rendered homeless following the spillage of the Bagri Dam in Burkina Faso.



This came to light when the Savannah Regional minister Hon Adam Salifu Braimah together with the Savannah Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) paid a working visit to the North Gonja District to ascertain the level of destruction caused by the flood at Daboya and other communities.



Nine communities namely Dambolto, Wawato, Lingbinsi, Disa, Singa, Tari, Mankargu, Yagbon, Sekpala and Sakpege have been cut off from the district capital of Daboya alongside farmlands with occupants of affected homes moved to school buildings in Daboya town including the Wasipe Senior High school.



The Assemblymember for Daboya West electoral area, Hon Mahama Shaibu revealed in an interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM’s Zion Abdul-Rauf that the damage caused by the spillage of the Bagri Dam is the biggest of it’s kind in over thirty years.



The Savannah Regional Minister Hon. Adam Salifu Braimah speaking to the media disclosed there are advanced plans to mitigate the situation.



”The Government of the day is committed to the cause of constructing a modern bridge to salvage the good people North Gonja District and like the vice president a few weeks ago rightly said, the contractor of this said bridge would soon move to site. Fortunately, we haven’t recorded any casualty yet but I still want to admonish those closer to the river bank to as a matter urgency move to the safest place as soon as possible. So I have directed the Regional NADMO Director to provide the victims of this unfortunate situation some relief items to mitigate their plight”; the Minister said.



The Regional NADMO Director for the Savannah Region Mr Mahama Tahiru disclosed that his team is still collating the figures to ascertain the exact number of victims of the flood.



Meanwhile, some assorted items were handed over to a group of settlers affected by the flood.

