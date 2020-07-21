General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Hundreds made to sweep streets for not wearing face mask

play videoThe arrested residents were forced to sweep the streets and desilt gutters

The military together with the police on Monday arrested hundreds of residents at Dome and Agbogbloshie, in Accra for failing to wear face masks .



The arrested residents were forced to sweep the streets and desilt gutters of their respective areas.



According to our reporter Frederick Clarence Williams, passengers who were on board public transport and motorbike riders without the face masks were directed to get down by the security personnel.



“They (those arrested) were given brooms and shovels, directed and supervised by the police and military to sweep the streets and gutters for disobeying President’s Akufo-Addo’s directive on facemask wearing,” Clarence Williams said on Onua FM’s Midday News.



Find below video of the arrested individuals made to sweep some streets of Accra.



