Humility towards Bawumia, arrogance towards Ghanaians - NAPO's insulting pomposity

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



At a time when Ghanaians are grappling with the unbearable effects of the erratic power cuts amidst a messy economy, the least anyone would expect is a sector minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who has been captured in photographs kneeling before flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to rather display so much arrogance, insensitivity and disrespect towards the Ghanaian people he claims to serve—the very people his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), would hope to renew its mandate during the 2024 elections—the taxpayers whose sweat literally feeds him considering all the benefits he enjoys as a government appointee.



In the last couple of months, Ghanaians have experienced unannounced power outages, and calls on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to implement a load-shedding timetable have heightened as the challenge persists and continues to negatively impact lives and businesses.



Despite a March 18, 2024, order from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to ECG to furnish it with a load management timetable by April 2, 2024, there has been no response yet, and of course, one would say the deadline is not due yet. Granted, the disruptions in electricity supply experienced by Ghanaians continue and are even getting worse.



In the absence of a deserved timetable, it was only fair for an official to calm the nerves of Ghanaians. However, the narrative was the direct opposite, as the body language, tone and diction of Minister of Energy Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) fan into flame the rage of Ghanaians.



Asking people who are demanding a timetable to produce it themselves is not only insulting but also a sign of insensitivity to the plight of Ghanaians and, by extension, a reflection of the government's views.



NAPO's words



In his recent controversial take, NAPO denied that Ghana was experiencing 'dumsor', that is, outages that warrant the publication of a timetable by the power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana. He told journalists over the weekend: "Ask those who want it to bring it, if there is. I haven't seen any timetable."



NAPO had earlier denied that the country has returned to the days of 'dumsor', as the erratic power supply in the country under John Dramani Mahama was referred to.



"If we are comparing four years, four years, NPP administration's energy sector is 300 times better than John Mahama... it's far much better than John Mahama ever did… "I've promised you that we are going to work on it, and it's not a work that is a single event; it's a process, and we'll continue to work on it for the energy sector to become better," he stated.





Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh denies return of dumsor; dismisses calls for a load-shedding timetable. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/NxVoNGXuHr — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 25, 2024

It is right for any entity to clarify issues where necessary. The timing of the clarification is as important as the content. However, when the content insults the intelligence of the people, it becomes problematic. A day after the interview went viral, the energy ministry claimed the minister's statements "have been distorted to portray him as being insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians."While stating that "The Honourable Minister has always been sensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people and continues to ask for their forbearance, as has always been the case when challenges relative to power stability emerge," the statement also touched on the posture of the minister."The minister is clearly seen straining his voice because of the obviously noisy background in order to be heard by his interviewer. This has, unfortunately, been misconstrued. Dr Prempeh is known to be media-friendly," it read amidst assurances that work is in progress to ensure that the temporary challenges are resolved.It is imperative to note that NAPO's audibility, or otherwise, has never been a bone of contention, but rather his diction, tone, and body language. His answer could be best described as cheeky, sarcastic, and insensitive, which is why it triggered outrage. Whoever watched the video would attest that the content of the statement is a direct opposite of that of his interview. Any attempt to rationalize the minister's utterances and conduct is an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians.At this point, Ghanaians do not need assurances because assurances have never been transformed into action.For a fine brain who is rumoured to be on the list of people being considered for the NPP's running mate position, the best is expected of him.In 2015, power crises plagued the country into darkness, and many lost their properties and jobs. The devastating nature of the incident led to thousands of people joining actress Yvonne Nelson and other celebrities on the streets of Accra for a massive protest.The NPP used this against the Mahama-led administration, promising heaven when they come to power. But the last couple of months have been dreadful. Despite the prevalent power outages, the government has refused to acknowledge the issue or provide consumers with a load-shedding timetable.It has refused to label the power outages as "dumsor," attributing them instead to maintenance issues and intermittent faults. Perhaps the government thinks an admission will be a shot in the foot as it will be used as a campaign tool, just as it happened to the NDC. The truth, however, remains that every Ghanaian knows there is 'dumsor' whether the government acknowledges it or not.Ghanaians are chorusing one phrase, "Give us the 'dumsor' timetable". It is only fair that with the current economic crisis, the government will not compound the situation by refusing to admit and release the timetable. If the tables were turned, the NPP would have chastised the NDC for the incessant power cuts. But the NPP is in power now, and its posture towards the plight of the Ghanaian people has been a disaster."Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely" – apologies to Lord Acton!BB/SEA