Humility before your bishops, arrogance at home is an error – Bishop Patu

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: GNA

Bishop Zadock Mawulede Patu, Founder of the Church of Power Ministry has admonished married women to submit themselves to their husbands before doing same before their church leaders.



"Humility before your bishops, arrogance at home is an error; You were married to help your husband but not to control or be his boss," he said



Addressing couples at the church's Headquarters at Prampram, Bishop Patu revealed that some women humble themselves to their pastors and other church leaders but treat their husbands as if they were their enemies.



He said disobedience has left many women as single parents yet they cannot turn away from their old ways of living.



He, therefore, asked all couples to submit to each other to prevent divorce; "All women here should not get angry when their husbands have visitors because Sarah received her husband's visitors well and was later blessed with the fruit of the womb.



“A woman should not be too much money conscious and must know how to cover her husband when things get harder in marriage".



Bishop Patu added that both married men and women should guide their tongues when they get angry.



He also tasked men to be responsible but not to be stingy to extent that they will calculate prices of ingredients in the kitchen before giving their wives housekeeping monies.