Source: GNA

Humanitarian Awards Ghana honours Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF)

The Humanitarian Awards Ghana (HAG) has recognized Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) for his immense contribution to humanity.



Humanitarian Awards Ghana recognizes and Awards extraordinary individuals and groups, who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature and society in Ghana.



The event was on the theme: “Celebrating Change Makers.”



The Award is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished businesses doing humanitarian works and leaders from a wide range of industries who are committed to improving lives and preserving the environment through their work and businesses.



Mr Kwarteng, who works as a developmental journalist, was honoured for his diligent, dedication and conscientious works towards the cause of humanity and contributing immensely towards the success of making this world a better place.



Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Ghana Prisons, commended the organizers for recognizing the efforts of the Foundation to support the vulnerable in society.



Through his Ex-convicts Re-integration Project, Mr Kwarteng has facilitated the re-integration of many ex-convicts into society.



The Ambassador Extraordinaire through his Crime Check Foundation has also paid the fines and released over six hundred petty offenders in Ghana’s prisons.



Mr Wisdom Dordoe, a Member of the Organizing Committee, said: “Management is proud to offer you the Humanitarian Honour Awards for your achievements.”



He said the Awards Committee believe that in putting the spotlight on these humanitarian efforts, it would not only celebrate them but help build a strong platform by giving voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude.



“We have seen outstanding individuals and companies of trailblazers striving hard with dedication and perseverance by overcoming challenges and economic instability to impact lives and sustain the environment,” he added.

