Regional News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Huge financial relief for Ho Teaching Hospital after Adonko sanitizer donation

The Ho TeACHING Hospitals like others in the country have a deficit in terms of PPEs supply

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count currently stands at 40,097 with 206 deaths and the Volta region laying sixth on the regional breakdown with 614 cases.



These distressing statistics is what has caused the Adonko Bitters Company to embark on a nationwide tour to donate to various hospitals in all the 16 regions of Ghana in order to support the government’s efforts in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.



The Ho Teaching hospital like other hospitals in Ghana always have deficit in terms of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), sometimes it is either there are no funds to purchase these PPEs or even when there is money, it is mostly not readily available for procure.



To ease this burden on the Volta region’s premier hospital (Ho Teaching Hospital) the Adonko Company provided 20 boxes of Adonko Original Hand sanitizers, one thousand (1,000) pieces of nose masks, hundred and twenty (120) rolls of tissue towels and 5 cartons of Adonko Next level energy drink to the hospital.



Pastor Tonny Oduro who is the Director of Human Resource at the hospital explained that, the donation by the Adonko group is very helpful and timely considering the fact that the hospital spends huge sums of money to procure items such as hand sanitizers, nose masks tissue towels and other PPEs to combat the Corona Virus pandemic.



He said the endowment by Adonko Company will help them financially. “When this donation comes in it will help us stabilize our finances and it helps our staff too because every time they need to be protected too while caring for their patients.”



Pastor Oduro urged Ghanaians to do well to at all times practice all the Covid-19 protocols put in place the W.H.O and the Ghana Health Service.



Meanwhile, the Business Development Manager at the Adonko Bitters Company Mr. Owusu Agyemang assured the facility that his outfit will continue to support them in the fight against Covid-19, adding that the Adonko Bitters Company seeks to ensure that every Ghanaian is Ghanaian is safe from the pandemic.

