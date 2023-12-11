You are here: HomeNews2023 12 11Article 1896356

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Huge billboard of 2016 Akufo-Addo tweet pops up

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

The billboard as shared on X by Receipts Guy The billboard as shared on X by Receipts Guy

A huge billboard of an old tweet of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been spotted somewhere in Accra.

The billboard is among a number of similar ones with messages of the president, his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), before they came into political office in 2017.

Being spearheaded by an X influencer, Receipts Guy, the interests in these billboards have gained a lot of attention, especially online.

In this particular billboard of Nana Akufo-Addo’s tweet, dated October 9, 2016, and posted at 3:41 PM, reads:

“There are a few people who have prospered under this government, largely members of the President’s family and his inner circle.”

Earlier, GhanaWeb had reported on how a similar billboard of an old tweet of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the sitting vice president, had also been spotted somewhere.

In that tweet, the vice president spoke about increasing taxes under the John Dramani Mahama administration.

His tweet, dated December 2, 2015, at 12:21 PM, read:

“NDC has resorted to increasing taxes under the economic difficulties they created. An NPP Government will do differently.”

It is worth noting that Receipts Guy, the brain behind these billboards, has expressed his unrelenting plan to mount up all these old tweets on billboards, regardless of the opposition against them.

See Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tweet billboard below:



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, catch this eye-opening conversation Etsey Atisu had with Nana Prah Agyensaim VI about how he came to have the cleanest town in Ghana, on People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

AE