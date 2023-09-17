Hue and cry about my appointment made me aware people don’t understand my work - Mortuaries CEO

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr Yaw Twerefour, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Authority (MoFFA) has addressed the public's lack of understanding regarding the role of his organisation as a regulator in the funeral industry.



He noted that when his appointment was announced by the president, there was significant confusion among Ghanaians about the nature of MoFFA's work.



Dr Twerefour explained that while MoFFA has existed since the 1990s as a board, it was only in 2019 that steps were taken to establish it as an authority with the mandate to regulate the funeral space in Ghana.



The public's response to his appointment on social media further emphasised the need for education about MoFFA's role, he added.



Dr Twerefour expressed this worry about the public's outcry about his appointment speaking in an interview on the Obra Mu Nsem show Accra-based CTV hosted by Ohenewa Kaseboahen on Friday, September 15, 2023.



He recounted a situation where people questioned the necessity of regulation in the funeral industry, and he responded by asking if they would prefer to have an unregulated space to a regulated space.



Dr Twerefour highlighted that the funeral space in the country has not been regulated over the years, leading to various practices and challenges, such as the improper use of ambulances as hearses.



MoFFA's core mandate is to regulate, control, and license all aspects related to the storage, burial, transportation, and disposal of the deceased.



Dr Twerefour clarified that the term "mortuary" is simply a name representing the industry his agency regulates and should not be associated with myths or beliefs.



He emphasised that many undertakers across the country operate without licenses, and even grave diggers need licenses from the agency.



It is also MoFFA's responsibility to ensure that cemeteries are constructed to meet certain standards, including having walls, office space, and restroom facilities.



Dr Twerefour pointed out that some cemeteries lack these basic amenities, allowing free-range animals to enter and feed.



Furthermore, he mentioned that the law allows family members to report mortuaries that fail to properly preserve the bodies of the deceased to MoFFA.



