Hudu Mogtari joins Wa Central contest

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Hudu Mogtari has picked a form to contest the Wa Central seat in the Upper West Region.



Hudu Mogtari believes he will be a servant leader to the people of his constituency with competence and vision.



Hudu Mogtari is seeking to replace Rashid Pelpuo who has served for over twenty years as the Member of Parliament in the constituency.



Hudu Mogtari, is the husband of Joyce Bawa-Mogtari, an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama,



Hudu Mogtari is keenly contested by the incumbent MP and Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu, a former presidential staffer under the NDC.



YNA/WA



