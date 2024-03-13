Hubtel opens Ghana’s first indigenous AI lab

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Hubtel Ghana

Hubtel has announced the opening of its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab. This dedicated research and development unit will leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) particularly machine learning to enhance user engagement, build trust, and ultimately drive revenue growth for both Hubtel and businesses using its platform to process payments.



"Hubtel's vision is to become Africa's most useful company," Augustine Gyawu Adjei, Head of Engineering at Hubtel, said. "The AI Lab represents a significant step towards achieving this vision by harnessing the transformative potential of AI. We believe this technology will significantly enhance the user experience across our platforms, fostering trust and confidence in our partners and leading to sustainable growth." He added.



The Hubtel AI Lab will focus on utilizing areas such as machine learning, with a specific emphasis on:



• Enhancing User Engagement: By intuitively recommending relevant products and services, the AI Lab aims to increase user interaction with Hubtel's apps and services.



• Strengthening Security: Leveraging AI solutions, the Lab will bolster fraud detection capabilities, protecting both Hubtel and its clients from financial losses.



• Improving Revenue Generation: Utilizing AI-powered creditworthiness assessments, the Lab will enable Hubtel to expand its reach and provide financial services to a wider population.



The Lab's immediate goals include fully deploying revolutionized fraud detection engine by the end of Q1 2024 and establishing a creditworthiness assessment solution by Q2. Progress will be tracked through user engagement metrics, fraud reduction rates, and the accuracy of creditworthiness assessments.



In the long term, Hubtel’s aims for the AI Lab are ambitious. The company envisions the Lab becoming a center of excellence in AI, not just within Hubtel but across Africa. This mission encompasses:



• Fostering global innovation: Hubtel aims to develop AI solutions that can be scaled globally, positioning the company as a leader in the field.



• Driving entrepreneurship and economic development: The Lab will establish an ecosystem where AI fuels innovation and economic growth across the continent.



• Influencing ethical AI practices: Hubtel is committed to promoting responsible and ethical development of AI within the tech industry.



In a catch-up with Hubtel’s Chief Executive Officer, Alex Bram, he was bouyant about the prospects AI opportunities presents for the company, saying “Our AI Lab isn't just about cool tech, it's about delivering real value to the users on Hubtel. Imagine safeguarding finances with smarter fraud detection, optimizing utility consumption to help protect the revenues of our key merchants through AI-powered insights, and unlocking new financial opportunities for individuals through accurate creditworthiness assessments. That's the power we're harnessing at Hubtel AI Lab”.







The launch of the Hubtel AI Lab also represents a significant development not only for the company but also for Ghana's technology landscape. By harnessing the power of AI, Hubtel is poised to revolutionize user experiences, enhance security, and drive sustainable growth, paving the way to strengthen the course of a successful digital economy for Ghana and Africa at large.