How two suspected gay men were severely beaten in Kumasi - Radio presenter narrates

Two suspected gay men were allegedly beaten up at Ayeduase in Kumasi by some persons believed to be residents of the Glory be to God hostel in the same area.



Ola Michaels, a reporter with Neat FM narrated what led to the attack on the alleged homosexuals and its aftermaths.



“There is a hostel called the Glory of God or Glory be to called which is closer to the Wisconsin junction. There are some boys from the hostel who come across the street to buy fried egg and these two boys who were tagged as gays, indeed they looked like girls also came to that same place to buy fried egg and drinks. Then these boys who saw them asked why they were behaving as women and that was it”.



Ola Michael went ahead to explain how the said men severely beat the acclaimed gay persons as though they were thieves.



“These gay boys were beaten for a very long time, dumped in the gutter and were also stoned while in the gutter as if they are thieves”, he stated.



The revelation comes on the back recent development in Ghana’s quest to cripple activities of the LGBTQI+ community in the country.



A bill to criminalize activities of LGBTQI+ is currently in Parliament.



Four men violently attacked by a mob at Ayeduase in Kumasi, after they were labelled as gay for being 'effeminate'



According to Neat FM journalist, Ola Michael, who is aware of the case, the incident has left the victims hospitalised as they were pushed into a gutter and stoned. pic.twitter.com/RKTDKcNMYG — Rightify Ghana (@RightifyGhana) April 13, 2023

