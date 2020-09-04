General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How top Ghanaian celebrities received fake UN-Kofi Annan awards

Most of the awards have been labelled as 'decors'

The United Nations and Kofi Annan collaborative awards handed to many top Ghanaian personalities and celebrities including Sarkodie, D-Black, Berla Mundi, Nathaniel Attoh have proven to be fake.



The fake award scheme which is titled the Global Blueprint Excellence Award was held last week Friday, August 28, in Accra at the Alisa Hotel and was attended by a host of Ghanaian personalities and celebrities.



However, days after the awards, it has come to the notice of Ghanaweb.com that the Global Blueprint Excellence Award alleged to be in collaboration with the United Nations and Kofi Annan is a top scam.



The evidence of the scam was revealed on Twitter after some tweeepers dug down to uncover what has come to be known as the biggest award scam of the year.



It is understood that a certain Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour is the brain behind the fake Global Blueprint Excellence Award.



The award scheme went viral after Ghana’s BET award winner Sarkodie posted his award on his official social media account with Johnny Hughes, Berla Mundi, D-Black and many others as recipients.



Kwame Owusu Fordjour and his entourage also managed to scam the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ebenezer Oduro with the award. The university later reported the award on its website raising many eyebrows.



It was, however, uncovered by a young unnamed journalist who is yet to publish his findings that the awards were fake. The journalist tried to reach out to some senior journalists to help him fact-check his findings but to no avail.



According to a conversation stumbled on by ghanaweb.com, Kwame Owusu Fordjour lied under the pretence that the coronavirus pandemic was the reason why the awards couldn't be verified with the United Nations. He claimed that the UN was aware of the awards although staff of UN are working from home.



Below is the list of awardees:



Madam Gifty Ohene-Konadu



Captain Smart



DJ Black



Nathaniel Attoh



Natalie Fort



D Black



Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong



Ebenezer Kewaw Madugu



Chairman Wontumi



Christian Adu Poku



Frederick Acheampong



S. K. Boafo



John Boadu



Professor Ebenezer Oduro



Johnny Hughes



Berla Mundi



Daughters of Glorious Jesus



Cynthia Akwele Lamptey



Madam Eleanor Effe Amanor



Sammy Heywood Okine



Gloria Nak Commodore Snr



Alban Bagbin (2019)





