How to vote for your favourite in the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The voting lines for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards are officially open to the general public.



The 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is themed “Women of Change,” as this edition seeks to reward the efforts of women who have done exceedingly well in their various professional fields.



GhanaWeb gave you, our audience and readers, the power to nominate deserving women for the categories and now, the Board has shortlisted the final nominees.



To vote for your favourite to win the award for the various categories, follow the steps below:



1. Visit



2. Click on the Vote bar



3. Select your preferred category



4. Submit your vote and wait for a confirmation!



5. Repeat the process if you want to vote in another category



Remember, voting is free. So, do not hesitate to vote for your preferred nominee to win.



This year’s GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will also come off on the night of Friday, December 8, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel at 7:00 pm.







BAJ/AE