How to verify and collect your newly printed Ghana Cards

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that it is ready to issue out newly printed Ghana Cards to the public.



This announcement was contained in a video clip posted by the Twitter handle of the authority.



This follows the halting of the printing process and issuance of cards due to debts it owed some partners.



As a result, the printing of some 542, 529 cards were stalled



However, earlier this week, the authority indicated that it is ready to print and issue out the backlog of Ghana cards.



The authority also provided some steps to follow for citizens to retrieve their Ghana Cards.



They are as follows:



Steps to follow to get your card:



Step 1



Visit the Regional or District Office where you registered for the Ghana Card.



Step 2



NIA official will verify your identity.



Step 3



Your Ghana Card will be issued to you after confirming your identity.



Background:



The National Identification Authority, held on to the printing and issuance of cards due to debts it owed its partners.



However, emerged reports from the authority indicates that it is ready to print and issue out the Ghana card.



It revealed that there’s been printed backlog of about 542, 529 cards sent to the various regional and district offices for collection.



Meanwhile the Electoral Commission (EC), put before Parliament, a Constitutional Instrument (C.I), seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole proof of identification for voter registration for the 2024 general election and subsequent elections.



