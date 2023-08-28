How to nominate someone for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's leading online news platform, GhanaWeb, has launched the 3rd edition of its most talked about awards, the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



The awards ceremony, which will take place on December 8, 2023, is dubbed “GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Women's Edition.”



This year’s award ceremony will give recognition to Ghanaian women who have contributed immensely to society, as well as the various industries and public service institutions.



For one to be able to nominate any Ghanaian woman, he or she thinks deserves this honouring award, there are a few steps to follow.



Below is a step-by-step process for nominating a person for #GEXCEL2022



Visit https://www.ghanawebexcellenceawards.com and click the nominations bar or click the nomination banner on https://www.ghanaweb.com



Provide your details by entering your first and last names



Fill in your contact details i.e. phone number and email address



Select the appropriate category out of 17 options for your nominee



Provide the personal details of your nominee



Provide at least one or more social media handles of your nominee



Tell us why she qualifies for the selected category and then proceed



You will receive a pop-up with “Would you like to make another nomination,” if yes, click “Yes” and go through the same process of nominating another woman.



If no, click “No” and you are done nominating your nominee.







ED/OGB