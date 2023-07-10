How to file an online complaint with the OSP

General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has introduced an online complaint filing system, revolutionising the way the public can report cases of corruption and other related offences.



This approach is part of the office’s attempt to simplify the process and make its services more accessible to the public.



The process which was shared in a video captures a step-by-step procedure involved in submitting complaints online.



This development is significant progress for the OSP, as it enhances public engagement and encourages citizens to actively participate in the fight against corruption.



To initiate the process, individuals can visit the official website of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, www.osp.gov.gh.



The homepage of the website has a flashing section where complainants can access the online complaint filing system. Complainants are given the option to file on anonymity for corruption-related complaints or general reporting.



For general reporting, the individual will be required to provide their personal information, such as their full name, contact details, and address. However, for anonymous reporting, the individual will have to specify the nature of the complaint, providing comprehensive details of the alleged corruption or related offences.



After providing the needed information, the individual will have to choose the appropriate category for the complaint.



To facilitate the complaint review process, the OSP encourages individuals to provide any supporting evidence or documents relevant to their case. This can include photographs, videos, or any other form of documentation that can strengthen the complaint.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor also urges individuals who have witnessed or have information about corruption or related offences to take advantage of the new online complaint filing system.



Once the online form is completed, complainants can submit their complaint electronically.



When an error is encountered in the filing process, a direct mail can alternatively be sent via corruptionreports@osp.gov.gh.



By taking advantage of this online filing system, the public can join in the fight against corruption, play an active role in promoting good governance and ensuring accountability in the country.





How to file an online complaint with the OSP.#CorruptionAffectsYouDirectly pic.twitter.com/egaQMbkpf3 — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) July 10, 2023

WN/WAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebYou can also watch this episode of People & Places here: