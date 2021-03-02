General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

How this Nigerian trader was left paralyzed for 22-years in Ghana due to medical negligence

play videoPeter Tamuno has been in a wheel chair for close to two decades

Life is unpredictable making success or failure an unscripted event.



The story of Mr. Peter Tamuno is the literal meaning of my words. Born on July 7, 1952, in Benin, Nigeria, Tamuno was a fairly successful businessman whose life changed in 1999 after the ever-present negligence exhibited by doctors in our hospitals.



He became homeless. From success, he became a failure. From having his legs, he became paralyzed from the waist down - spending two years in the hospital. This was after a doctor (name withheld) working with one of Ghana's premier hospital, Korle Bu administered an incorrect injection that left him for dead.



The ordeal cost him his wife and two kids.



Before his sad ordeal, Mr. Tamuno sold ladies shoes or sandals in Nigeria. He constantly shuttled between the three busiest cities in the region, Lagos-Accra-Kumasi and back. Business was booming of course the currencies of both countries were in good standing at the time.



The nature of the relationship between Nigerians and Ghanaians then was less hostile than it is now. As we speak, Nigerians living in Ghana experience hostilities from locals from the highest to the lowest form of business.



Mr. Tamuno exhibited the true spirit of 'Nigeriansism' in our deep-yet-sad conversation. Despite all the odds that were and are stacked against him, he still exhibited that perseverance, hard work, and ingenuity that is known from Nigerians from the South East and South West.



Lack of education, lack of a roof over his head, and the loss of his legs won't derail his stride to success.



He declined any attempt to sue the hospital. In his words, "I don't think of suing Korle Bu. Who am I going to sue? He quizzed.



He continued: "Most of the staff by then are not there. Most of them have died and most of them have left. So, what am I going to do?"



"I always thank God for restoring my life and that's what I am doing," he added.



