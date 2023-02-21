How the return of Atsu’s mortal remains was reported by international media

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in his home country on Sunday evening, February 19, 2023, at around 7:30 pm local time.



Atsu’s body was brought back to Ghana by a Turkish Airways flight, accompanied by his twin sister and the Ghana Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton.



The casket was draped in the country’s national flag.



Upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport, Atsu’s family, government officials, officials from the Ghana Football Association, and fans gathered to receive the body.



Following the return of the body there have been several reports on the development, here is how international media reported the return of Atsu’s mortal remains.



BBC – Footballer Christian Atsu’s body returned to GhanaThey reported that the footballer’s remains were accompanied from Turkey by his family and Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ghana’s foreign ministry said.



The plane landed at 19:25 GMT in Accra where it was met by relatives, government officials and representatives of the Ghana Football Association.



The coffin was later due to be transported to a military hospital morgue.



CNN – Body of soccer star Christian Atsu returns to Ghana from TurkeyThey reported from the angle of Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and a large military procession met the coffin on arrival in Accra.



“Atsu played for the Black Stars, and he was much loved, and we will sorely miss him,” Bawumia said.



“I would like to extend my condolences to the Ghana Supporters Union, and to all Ghanaians, for this loss. It is a painful loss, a very painful one,” added Bawumia.



“We hoped against hope, every day that passed, we prayed and prayed. But alas, when he was found, he was no more,” he said.



Standard.co.uk – Christian Atsu: Footballer’s body returned to Ghana after Turkey earthquakehe body of footballer Christian Atsu, who was killed in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey, has been returned to Ghana.



Atsu’s body was returned to Accra on Sunday, with his coffin carried away by Ghana’s armed forces.



The former Premier League player was found dead under his home in southern Turkey on Saturday.



nbcnews – Body of Ghanaian soccer player found dead after Turkey earthquake returned homeRelatives, dignitaries and fans of Ghanaian international soccer player Christian Atsu gathered at Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital Accra as Atsu’s body arrived from Turkey. Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home in Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region.