How the greatest pirate trial in history was held at Cape Coast Castle in 1722

The Cape Coast Castle, beyond the era of slave trade, was once used as a court in the early 1700s, for one of the most significant pirate trials in history.



This adds another layer to the rich history of the castle.



Before becoming the holding centre for most slaves, the castle served as a court to adjudicate maritime justice during the golden age of piracy.



When the British took over from the Portuguese, they established the British maritime power along a large swathe of the entire African portion of the Atlantic basin and beyond.



This information was made available by the Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons via a post on X.



“The greatest pirate trial in history was of the crew of Bartholomew Roberts (the guy being referred to in "Pirates of the Caribbean" when folks say: "the code according to the Bartholomew & Morgan") held at Cape Coast Castle. But the castle isn't cashing in on mementos today. ????,” the post stated.



The trial commenced on March 28, 1722, under the jurisdiction of a Vice-Admiralty Court led by Captain Mungo Heardman. The case presented involved survivors of Bartholomew Roberts' Crew, notorious pirates of the era.



The Cape Coast Castle's courtroom was filled with 69 prisoners extracted from the Great Ranger, under the command of Captain James Skyrme, who, at the time, was barely clinging to life.



Among these prisoners were individuals from the Royal Fortune, totaling 87, all facing charges of piracy. Ultimately, 91 pirates were found guilty, while 74 were acquitted.



The trial resulted in Captain Skyrme and several members of Roberts' 'House of Lords' being pronounced "Guilty in the Highest Degree."



Captain Heardman, the President of the Court, delivered the stern sentence: "Ye and each of you are adjourned and sentenced to be carried back to the place from whence you came, from thence to the place of execution without the gates of this castle, and there within the flood marks to be hanged by the neck, till you are dead, dead, dead. And the Lord have mercy upon your souls. After this ye, and each of you shall be taken down and your bodies hung in chains."



