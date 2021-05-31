How the La Mankralo exposed plots against Adjei Mensah Korsah in a non-existent La land case

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Three separate names have popped up over a parcel of land at La, claiming that the MP for Techiman South is litigating with them



• The MP has denied these claims and gone ahead to get a corroboration from the police CID



• In the latest update, the La Makralo has written to expose the agenda of these faceless names, against the MP



A clandestine agenda to smear the name of MP for Techiman South, and deputy minister-designate for Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, in a land litigation at La, has been exposed.



Following events of the accusations against the Member of Parliament, the La Mankralo, Nii Ababio Adai IV, has issued a press statement, dated May 29, 2021, denying any knowledge of the case, and vindicating the deputy minister-designate.



“My attention has been drawn to claims in the media by a group (Lydia Forson/Kelvin Aggor/Dr. Benjamin Adu acting together over 2 plots of Land in the La (Tseado) area and states as follows,” the statement read in part.



It continued, in point numbers 3 and 5 that, “I have never dealt with nor sold the land to Lydia Forson - 0209552097/Kevin Aggor/Dr. Benjamin Adu, all acting for a Chinese woman by name Quin Wang of Tema.



“Claims of ownership or involvement of this by Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah are false. It’s a pure fabrication,” the statement said.



Corroborating this, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has also stated that it has not received any petition against the lawmaker, nor does it have any records that show that any such case exists.



The CID's Property Frauds Unit had earlier corroborated this, provided further documentary evidence that corroborates the report that in no way is the MP for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, involved in any such land litigation.



In his own words, the MP told GhanaWeb, "it is a clear mischief against me."



Last month, GhanaWeb intercepted a letter titled "Petition For Assistance", purporting that the Member of Parliament was involved in a land litigation at La, in Accra.



Details from the letter further indicated that Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah was using his influence, with the help of some military personnel, to intimidate the supposed actual owner of the land.



It must however be stated that, since the first letter that emerged on this matter, the attributions to who the actual owner of this La land is, has changed thrice.



The most recent one, a certain Dr. Benjamin Adu, of 30, Onyasia Street, Abelenkpe, who has written to the Speaker of Parliament, and the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, is seeking for a complete disqualification of the MP, on the grounds of “unlawful entry.”



What we know so far



On April 25, 2021, GhanaWeb reported that, the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has categorically denied knowledge and participation in any land under litigation in Accra and which is purported to be linked to a certain Lydia Forson.



According to the MP, it is unfathomable for him to begin to even think of why anybody, out of nowhere, and for whatever parochial reasons, will be aiming at dragging his name in something that not even remotely related or linked to his name.



Earlier, GhanaWeb chanced on documents of a petition addressed to the regional crime officer of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, from a ‘Madam Lydia’, seeking the police to stop Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah from “invading my property unlawfully.”



The letter, signed under a “Lydia Forson” with telephone number 0209552097, also stated in part that, “Recently I discovered that Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah had invaded the said land and rapidly developing foundation without my knowledge. All efforts to prevent him from developing on the land have proven unsuccessful.”



The statement also said that “Whenever I decide to start developing on the said land, I am prevented by Martin who is claiming ownership.”



However, when contacted via phone call, the New Patriotic Party MP flatly denied the claims, stating that he knows of no such land, believing that it is a plot by some mischievous individuals to drag his name in the mud.



“There is nothing concerning me in this matter and I just can’t fathom why anybody will just involve me in this story. If it is my property, why would I deny it? I don’t own it. It’s a game some people are playing against me and that letter is fake.



“You can go to the Police Headquarters and they will confirm this. Two people have bought their land and I’m told those who are doing this have failed to supply what the police asked for from the Lands Commission. What the police are investigating has nothing to do with me but somehow, you know the country we live in, people take delight in damaging [people for whatever reasons but I’m not going to leave it lying. I’m going to really take it up because it’s a certain game that is being played,” he said.



As of the time of filing this report, GhanaWeb contacted the Criminal Investigation Department’s Property Department via phone to corroborate the story but was directed to come for a face-to-face meeting to clarify our concerns.



Following the publication of this story, the CID office of the Ghana Police provided further documentary evidence that corroborated the report that in no way is the MP for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, involved in any such land litigation. In his reaction to the whole matter, the MP told GhanaWeb, "it is a clear mischief against me."



The Update



Later, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah wrote two separate letters, from Marfo & Associates, his lawyers, to two news portals to retract two separate stories they published about the lawmaker.



Opera News’s “NPP MP using dirty deal to grab land at La,” and Alhajj.com’s “Minister using dirty force to grab land at La,” are the stories that have landed them on this legal web.



The letter signed by Managing Partner at Marfo & Associates, Gary Nimako Marfo, acting as solicitors for the MP, stated that “we are informed that you published a story about our client on your online portal to which you sought to suggest that our client is using illegal means to appropriate a land belonging to Lydia Forson.”



It continued that, “We are instructed to bring to your attention that our client has absolutely no interest in the land, the subject matter of your publication situate at east La Dadekotopon, Accra.



“We are further instructed to notify you that your publication is false and clearly orchestrated to denigrate, ridicule, defame and tarnish his reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society,” the letter read.



The letter, therefore, stated that the MP, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, finds the stories “unethical because clearly, our client’s side of the story was not incorporated yet you widely published and circulated same.”



By this, the lawyers have demanded an immediate apology and a retraction of the said stories on both Opera News, and, The Alhajj.com “on or before 13th May, 2021.”



The letter concluded by stating that as instructed by their client, they will use all “necessary avenues to vindicate our client’s rights should you fail to accede to the demand stated supra.”







