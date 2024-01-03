You are here: HomeNews2024 01 03Article 1907018

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How the Ghana Armed Forces trooped to Tamale to support Ghanaian cook-a-thon heroine, Failatu

Soldiers at the venue of chef Failatu's cook-a-thon Soldiers at the venue of chef Failatu's cook-a-thon

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak continues her quest to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon – cook-a-thon.

Chef Abdul Razak is the first Ghanaian to attempt the fate and today, Wednesday, January 3, 2023, makes day 3 of her attempt.

Scores of Ghanaians from all parts of the country have been trooping to the venue for the cook-a-thon to show their support to Failatu Abdul Razak, who is a wife of a military personnel, Lieutenant Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, soldiers from the 69 Airborne Force of the Ghana Armed Forces based in Tamale stormed the venue of the cook-a-thon.

The military personnel can be seen in viral videos singing and dancing in front of the chef, in their bid to energise her.

Brigadier General Matthew Kweku Essien, the General Officer Commanding officer of Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, who led the troops to the venue for the programme, said they were there to support their wife.

He disclosed that the army previously engaged Chef Failatu to make sure she was ready and also psychic her up.

Brigadier General also disclosed that the medical team ensuring that Failatu is able to stand on her feet for the entire duration of her attempt is from the army.

“The medical team is from us to ensure that our wife is fit to be able to continue what she is doing,” he said.

Watch videos and pictures of soldiers at the cook-a-thon below:









