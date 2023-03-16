You are here: HomeNews2023 03 16Article 1731746

How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaians flooded social media platforms to react to a High Court ruling on the defamation suit involving investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by the journalist against the lawmaker.

The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.

However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.

The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.

