How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians flooded social media platforms to react to a High Court ruling on the defamation suit involving investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by the journalist against the lawmaker.



The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



Not that we shouldn’t question Anas’ methods, believe me, when I say, this is power fighting back. https://t.co/dSFuED0aOi — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) March 15, 2023

Just read the judgment on Anas’ case and I think anas shot himself.

Anas should know that the judiciary is a family.

He exposed some judges for corrupt practices documentary (bribed with goats or cash).

Then he goes back to same courts to seek Justice? Ah Anas paaa ???????????????? — Collins Amedzo (@CollinsAmedzo) March 16, 2023

Prosperity will judge you and your judges. Everyone knows they’ve been waiting for an opportunity to get their pound of flesh and it seems they’ve gotten it. Time will vindicate Anas. I hope he appeals this shameful decision. — WKHKYD? (@profdublyn_zee) March 16, 2023

The Judge for Anas and Kennedy Agyapong case says Anas mode of work is not investigative journalism but rather investigative terrorism. So what happens to those his works affected like Kwesi Nyantakyi and the referees. Can they sue him for unfair investigation and entrapment? — EvAnS Ne-Yo (@Evans_NeYo) March 16, 2023

Kennedy Agyapong has really done damage to Anas..He really dirty Anas paaaa!



Publicly and at court



Anas's credibility is zero because the court says evidence provided shows he's a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil. Only shows videos of those who refused to pay him pic.twitter.com/uPRle3w6dC — Kwesi Osei Simpey (@WorkWithSimpey) March 15, 2023

The person who said he would use the Anas principle to fight corruption is today happy that a judge has described his style of journalism as terrorism and not journalism.



Cr@zy country we dey inside oooooo — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) March 15, 2023

Following the judgment against Anas, I can’t help but notice that the once revered investigative journalist drew very little sympathy. It appears people don’t trust him anymore. I don’t know how we got here. I could be wrong but that’s the impression I get from the commentary. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 16, 2023

