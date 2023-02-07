How social media users reacted to Christian Atsu's rescue from earthquake rubble

General News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Social media users are celebrating news that former Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble in the earthquake ravaged Turkish city of Hayat.



"Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!" journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who broke news of his trapping, tweeted early Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



He further confirmed to a Ghanaian journalist that Atsu was doing well before promising to share updates as and when they come in.



The club's manager Mustafa Ozat is also quoted as telling local news outlets about the successful rescue.



“Christian Atsu was removed injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble... We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."



For most of the people celebrating, the are thanking God for listening to their prayers and for saving Atsu's life. A number of them are, however, concerned for the missing club official.



See some social media reactions below:





Turkish Sports Presenter, Yagiz (@yagosabuncuoglu) reports Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive.



Yagiz has been quite consistent with his updates all thru the rescue efforts, thus my confidence in his tweet.



May more survivors be found in both Turkey & Syria. pic.twitter.com/CUFOKUs8xU — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) February 7, 2023

The Love shown by the whole country towards #Atsu is amazing.

We thank God he has been found alive.#TurkeyEarthquake #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/yJnsgHcAZl — Emmanuel Kwasi Amankwaa (@akwess_mannie) February 7, 2023

Breaking news,

Hatayspor player Christian Atsu has finally been found by rescue team and receiving treatment in a local hospital.

God Did ❤️❤️❤️????????



#PrayForAtsu pic.twitter.com/5UKjRbeg2b — Rowland???? (@Ghana_Ronaldo) February 7, 2023

Respected and credible Turkish journalist @yagosabuncuoglu has just reported that ???????? Christian Atsu has just been pulled out of the wreckage and that his club manager who lives in the same building has still not been found. pic.twitter.com/N6uuECgwIT — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) February 7, 2023

Turkish news reports claim that Christian Atsu has been found alive but has sustained some injuries. pic.twitter.com/NpE5AEGxBq — MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) February 7, 2023

Hatayspor Manager Mustafa Özat: I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to hospital with injuries.



Wishing Christian Atsu a speedy recovery????❤️#PrayForAtsu #PrayForTurkey https://t.co/rUcAVbVFaH — Daniel Sackitey (@_danielsackitey) February 7, 2023

Hatayspor's Mustafa Özat????



“Christian Atsu was removed with injuries. Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble."



???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/pUiNoL2dmM — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 7, 2023

