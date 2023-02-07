You are here: HomeNews2023 02 07Article 1709525

How social media users reacted to Christian Atsu's rescue from earthquake rubble

Social media users are celebrating news that former Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble in the earthquake ravaged Turkish city of Hayat.

"Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!" journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who broke news of his trapping, tweeted early Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

He further confirmed to a Ghanaian journalist that Atsu was doing well before promising to share updates as and when they come in.

The club's manager Mustafa Ozat is also quoted as telling local news outlets about the successful rescue.

“Christian Atsu was removed injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble... We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."

For most of the people celebrating, the are thanking God for listening to their prayers and for saving Atsu's life. A number of them are, however, concerned for the missing club official.

How club debunked news of rescue on February 6

Hatayspor official Mustafa Özat during an update to the media on the club's missing employees, late Monday (February 6) said they were still searching for Atsu and their club director.

Local news outlet, Haberturk quoted Özat as saying: “Unfortunately, Christian Atsu and our sporting director Taner Savut are still under the rubble."

