How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus on Accra-Kumasi highway

A police officer, Detective Sargeant Bright Armah, with service No.42810, came to the rescue of a passenger who had reportedly been thrown out of a commercial vehicle on the Accra-Kumasi Highway after his health condition deteriorated during a journey.



Armah, who is stationed at the Apedwa police station, in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region, found the said passenger on the side of a road and offered to immediately help by taking him to a nearby health center.



According to a Starr FM report, the distressed passenger identified as Henry Owusu Agyemang Ankobea in his 40s believed to be traveling from Asante Bekwai to Accra was allegedly removed from the vehicle he was aboard after his health condition worsened and was gasping for breathe.



The good samaritan police officer offered to help at a time most passers-by were afraid to assist for fear of the unknown.



Armah narrated the incident to Starr News: “About 4:30pm, I came across a sick passenger whom according to eyewitnesses was abandoned by a commercial vehicle he was aboard at Apedwa Junction.



"They assisted him to cross the road to the other side of the road but fell on the ground dying but the people around were afraid and helpless .



"So when I got there I hired a taxi and rushed him to Apedwa Health Center but was referred to Kibi government hospital in the evening around 8:00pm. He had some Ghc300 in his pocket so I used part of it for the medical expenses,” Detective Sargeant Armah told Starr News Eastern Regional correspondent Kojo Ansah.



Unfortunately, the passenger died whiles on admission at the health facility and even before his relative, a military officer, would arrive at the hospital.



“So I called the family members, I called one man who gave his identity as Military officer and said the man was his cousin. Unfortunately, the man died at dawn before the arrival of the family members the next morning and the body deposited at Kibi mortuary,” the police officer said.



