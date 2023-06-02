How police repelled violent attack on Daboya station, barracks

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

The Daboya police station came under attack on June 1, 2023; the Ghana Police Service confirmed in a statement confirming further that the attack extended to parts of an adjoining police barracks.



The attackers were believed to be supporters of a group of people who had been arrested by the police following violent attacks in two communities located in the Savannah Region.



Police announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the disturbances in the Mempeasem and Lukula communities on May 31 and June 1, 2023 respectively.



The statement addressed the attack on the station thus: "Following Police encounter with the suspects and the subsequent arrests, some individuals believed to be sympathisers of those arrested, attacked the Daboya Police Station, causing damage to accident cars parked at the station and some louvre blades within the barracks. The Police, however, resisted the attack and took control of the situation.



"Calm has since been restored and security has been strengthened in Daboya and its surrounding communities to forestall further attacks.



"Efforts are currently ongoing to get the perpetrators, including those who attacked the Police Station, arrested to face justice," the statement added.



Police gave the names of the three persons arrested in the Lukula incident as: Razak Sulemana, Musah Shanun and Karim Abdul Rafiuw.



