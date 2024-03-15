You are here: HomeNews2024 03 15Article 1921622

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How on earth will NDC think of using drones during 2024 election? – Koku Anyidoho

Former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has criticized the leadership of the party in the Greater Accra region, over its decision to employ drones to monitor the 2024 elections.

Anyidoho questioned the feasibility of such a strategy, asserting that it could potentially damage the party's reputation and infringe upon individuals' privacy.

The NDC recently announced plans to utilize drones as part of its security measures aimed at ensuring a successful electoral outcome.

However, Anyidoho has argued that this move could have adverse effects on the party's standing.

Addressing the issue in a Twitter post on March 13, 2024, Anyidoho stated, "So, what 'koraaaa' is plaguing the NDC? Is this the same NDC of JJ Rawlings & John Evans Atta-Mills?

“Certainly not!!!! How on earth can they think they will be allowed to deploy drones to invade our privacy? Or they want to take nude pictures of women?" he said.



