'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), is wondering how much the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo owes his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta, for which he cannot sack him from government.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, the media personality claimed that the finance minister's continuous stay in office could be due to the undisclosed debt.



He stated that parliament in their quest to trigger a motion for a vote of censure on Ken Ofori-Atta, must also probe for any debt Akufo-Addo may be owing him.



He noted that the finance minister's performance in the current administration has been abysmal, therefore, he needs to be shown the exit.



“Ken must go. Ken must go…How much money do you alone want to have? Why? Databank alone, how many of your staff are in government at the moment?



“How much money does Nana Addo owe you? In fact, Parliament must ask this question … I think the President owes him.



“Because if the President doesn’t owe him, what is it that is so beholding to this gentleman that with what he’s done with our economy, he is still allowed to be at post?” KKD asked in his interview.



KKD's concerns add to the consistent calls for the removal of the finance minister due to the current economic hardship the country is facing.



These calls have become rife across both social and traditional media, with many accusing the Finance Minister of steering Ghana’s economy into a ditch.



Members of the Minority have signed a motion for a vote of censure on Ken Ofori-Atta



As part of their reasons, the minority cite the overall mismanagement of the economy and ethical concerns, among others.



Parliament is yet to hear the motion with the Speaker having added it to this week's order of business.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.













