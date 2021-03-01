General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

How many teachers do we have? - Gt. Accra minister-designate bemoans lack of Ga teachers

Henry Quartey is the minister-designate for Greater Accra

The minister-designate for the Greater Accra ministry, Henry Quartey, has bemoaned the almost non-existent Ga teachers in the region to teach children the language.



He said that while parents should also make it a personal duty of teaching their children the language, the compliment of teachers in support of their academic work are so limited.



He made this known during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



"I will lead the cause to work hand in hand with the Ghana Education Service, it should be in the syllabus but the challenge is, are there enough teachers to be able to teach Ga in the schools? And we must make it a priority and it must go both ways. Parents must also encourage their children to speak Ga, instead of speaking slangs in Ga and though it's a cosmopolitan area, let us also encourage ourselves to speak Ga," he said.



Henry Quartey is before the Appointments Committee of Parliament to be vetted for the ministry of the Greater Accra, following his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.