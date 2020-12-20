Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

How many of your children have hit the streets to demonstrate? - Charles Owusu asks Kwesi Pratt

Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Charles Owusu, Head of Operations at the Forestry Commission, has fired salvos at the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, for asserting that "it is not only the court which can help" the National Democratic Congress and former President John Dramani Mahama, "resolve" their tussle with the Electoral Commission over the 2020 presidential election results.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, speaking on Wednesday's edition of 'Good Morning Ghana' on Metro TV, said an independent forensic audit into the elections as requested by the former President is the best option to settle the contentious nature of the 2020 polls.



He asserted that "pink sheets" are not the only form of evidence to back a political party's claim of an electoral fraud.



“Yes, pink sheets are important, yes pink sheets are considered as the bible of election declarations right from the polling stations to the collation centres, so pink sheets are important, but it is not everything that the pink sheet tells us and it is not every dispute that is about the pink sheets . . . "



“Here, we have a case where figures don’t add up, here we have a case where percentages don’t add up, so an independent audit of what the EC has declared even without pink sheet should be able to give us satisfaction,” he stated.



“I have heard so many people who’ve come up and say if you have any problem go and bring your pink sheets. I don’t think that is a correct attitude,” he added.



He further said the idea of political parties seeking legal redress in electoral disputes is "not always the best".







“Yes, political parties may decide to go to court, but I submit, submit seriously that it is not only the court which can help us resolve the matter before us. Even auditing firms can help us to establish the true state of the results released by the EC,” he pontificated.



Reacting to Kwesi Pratt's comments, Charles Owusu felt Mr. Pratt could advise NDC faithfuls, who have since the EC's declaration of Nana Addo as President-elect hit the streets demonstrating, to desist from such protests and rather go to the law court to address their grievances regarding the election verdict.



Charles Owusu, who described Kwesi Pratt as an NDC sympathizer, fumed while discussing Kwesi Pratt's statements during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" on Friday, December 18, 2020.



"How many of your children have hit the streets to demonstrate? Because if the NDC had won power, none of the demonstrators would get a position but rather Kwesi Pratt would benefit more than those people . . . Everybody knows his utterances and actions favour the NDC, so he would have benefited more than our people on the streets who they're inciting to go and die," he exclaimed.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.