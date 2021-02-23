General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

How many human beings have come out of the back passage? - Rev. Mensah chides LGBTQ+

Rt. Rev. Samuel Noi Mensah is an executive member of the GPCC

A National Executive Council member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rt. Rev. Samuel Noi Mensah, has wondered if the campaign by persons of the LGBTQ+ community to be recognized in the country will provide answers to his confusion on whether a human being has ever come through the back passage before.



He said that in the original scheme of God’s things, the ideal situation for procreation is for a man and a woman to come together and not for persons of the same sex to be involved sexually.



He explained that any other way of doing this is abnormal and any such persons involved should seek help.



Responding to a revelation on national television by journalist, Ignatius Annor, who now works at Euronews in France, that he is gay, Rev. Mensah said that much as his group appreciates the situation persons like him are in, it does not in any way justify it.



“I appreciate the situation that Ignatius is in. We don’t hate those kinds of people but we love them and we will do everything possible so they can come out of this lifestyle. But the scripture tells us that in the beginning, God created the man and the woman. God did not create Adam and Adamson. God did not create Eve and Evelyn,” he said.



Speaking on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb, the preacher explained that what is happening with people of the LGBTQ+ community is that they are not operating by the right manual and therefore, need help.



Besides, he said, there is no way that their practice will promote procreation, defeating the purpose of God’s creation of both the man and the woman.



“In life, if you don’t know the use for a thing, you’d always abuse it. You didn’t create yourself; I didn’t create myself so how can I tell myself the reason and the purpose for which I was created? There is a higher being that created you and the only way to understand the reason and the purpose of your creation is to go back to the manufacturer’s manual. In the Christian faith, it’s the Bible. That tells us the original intention of the creation of man and woman that they will produce children after their kind.



“And therefore, we strongly believe that anyone who does not come through the door but goes through the window, the Bible tells us that he is a thief and a robber. So, the only entrance into the world for a human being is through the front passage. And Ignatius should be able to tell us whether a human being has ever come through the back passage before. Anything at the back passage is irrational, is abnormal, and is something that has to be corrected,” he said.



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the government to close down, without delay, the alleged Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQ+) office in Accra.



It also asked the government to arrest and prosecute the brains behind establishing the office.