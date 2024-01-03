How late Apostle Michael Ntumy survived machete-wielding assailants in 2006

Religion of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

On December 27, 2023, the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Michael Nutmy passed away at the age of 65.



Having commenced his apostolic journey at a young age, Ntumy lived a dedicated life towards the propagation of Christianity and the Church.



He was born at Dadieso in the Oti Region of Ghana and begun his professional life as a teacher in Yendi in the 1980s before becoming a deacon, and an elder of the church.



He was called to office as an apostle at the age of 33 and began a journey of traversing various parts of the country and the world to spread the gospel.



He rose through the ranks to lead the fraternity braving several odds which included an attack on his life at his residence in Accra.



This attack took place in 2006 and involved two bike riders wielding machetes. It was in the presence of his kids but for two security guards at the scene, he would have been killed.



A Joy FM report about the incident read in part: "The President of the Ghana Pentecostal Council, Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, is recovering from machete wounds inflicted on him by unidentified assassins. Ntumy was attacked last week at his North Ridge residence in Accra.



"Sources at the Accra Regional Police, who are searching for the assailants, said two men on motorbike pounced on Dr Ntumy, who is also the Chairman of the Church Of Pentecost, in front of his residence and inflicted deep cutlass wounds on his left hand.



"He was rushed to the Ridge Hospital in Accra where he was treated and discharged," it added.



In his own narration of the sequence of events, Apostle Ntumy said he was with three of his children when the incident occurred in front of his house at about 7 p.m. that day.



He said due to his tight official schedule, which sometimes ends as late as 11 p.m., whenever he returned home earlier; he usually took his children on a walk around the neighbourhood.



The Apostle said it was after one such walk with three of his children that the two men attacked him just a few metres away from the main gate of his residence, which is directly opposite the Accra High School and adjacent to the former German Embassy at North Ridge.



He indicated that by then his two older children aged 19 and 11 had already entered the house leaving him behind with the nine-year old and just as they were about to enter they heard the sound of a motorbike.



The Apostle said thinking that they had missed their way and might be looking for assistance, he stopped. A few metres to where he was standing, one of the men jumped down and raised a machete in an attempt to strike his head.



He said by then, he was holding a Nokia 9500 mobile phone in his left hand so he raised it to block the machete and prevent it from hitting his head.



He said the machete hit the phone and it exploded like the sound of a rifle. He then fell to the ground and slipped into the gutter in front of the house.



His screams attracted the security man on duty at the German Embassy and his own security man who was then inside the house.



All this while, the Apostle said, the one on the motorbike was waiting. On seeing the two men approaching, the one wielding the machete jumped onto the bike and they sped off.



He was taken to the Ridge Hospital where the wound on his left hand was stitched. Upon his discharge from hospital, he reported the case to the Nima Police.



Asked whether he knew of anybody who might want to hurt him, he said as far as he was concerned, he had not had any problem with anybody but he had cause to believe that it was an attempt on his life.



He said “I have no problem with my church members or its affiliates across the country. Besides, the Pentecostal Council has over 220 different charismatic and Pentecostal churches under it and so far, they are all satisfied with my work”.



Ntumy at the time was also the National President of the Bible Society of Ghana, member of the Ghana AIDS Commission and a Companion of the Order of the Volta, which was conferred on him by President Kufuor.



