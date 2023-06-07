How is someone feeling about Quayson’s criminal charges of ‘deceit of public officer’ – MP ‘jabs’ Kusi Boateng

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, appears to have taken a swipe at the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana on social media.



In a tweet shared on Wednesday, June 6, 2023, the MP said that he was contemplating what was going through the mind of the “priestly secretary ordained to establish a heaven annex as God’s West African residential address”.



“Wondering how a certain priestly secretary ordained to establish a heaven annex as God’s West African residential address is feeling about Hon. Gyakye Quayson’s criminal charges of “deceit of public officer knowingly making a false statutory declaration & forgery of passport,” parts of the MP’s tweet read.



Gyakye Quayson is facing a criminal suit in the High Court regarding his dual citizenship after he was accused of deceiving public officers.



The State, on February 12, 2022, charged James Gyakye Quayson with five counts; deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



Even though Ablakwa did not explicitly mention Rev Kusi Boateng in his tweet, social media users suggest that he was referring to him.



The MP, in his exposés on the National Cathedral of Ghana, accused Rev Victor Kusi Boateng of operating a double identity under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



Ablakwa alleged that the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral had deceived public officers to obtain two passports, under his two names as well as Tax Identification Numbers, Birth Certificates and driver’s licenses.



