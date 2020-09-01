General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

How is completing E-blocks going to solve double-track? - Buaben Asamoa jabs Mahama

play videoJohn Mahama started the constructing 200 E-blocks before he was kicked out in 2016

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said John Dramani Mahama’s solution to ending the double-track system is untenable.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 31, 2020, Mr Asamoa said the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not seem to understand the issues.



“John Mahama tells us that he will abolish the double track system by completing E-Blocks. How does the completion of E-Blocks abolish double track. The E-Blocks are not in the double track schools. They are in the bush.



“So tell us the correlation between completing E-Blocks and the double track schools. In any event, the double track schools are already going off the double track system thanks to the massive infrastructural development that are taking place across all the double track schools,” he said.



The press conference addressed by Yaw Buaben Asamoa was responding to a series of issues in the public domain.



John Mahama said in the middle of August 2020 that when given the nod as President in the 7 December 2020 polls, his administration will continue and complete all the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools (E-blocks) he started in his first term before being defeated in the last general election.



The former President explained that completion of the 200 E-blocks will ensure that the double-track system initiated by the current government will be completely scrapped.



Speaking at an event to introduce his running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 in Accra, Mr Mahama said: “One of the things we will do when we come back into office, and I know Inshallah we're coming back, is to complete the 200 community day schools we began so that we can bring a quick end the double-track system.”



But responding, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said there is already a clear and systematic agenda to phase out the double track system.



“Candidate Mahama as usual is late to the argument and he is just following the wind,” he jabbed the former President.





